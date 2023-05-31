Shipston Police split public opinion last week when they threatened to ‘out’ young people responsible for the vandalism of a wall on social media.

The old brick wall in question borders the allotments near to the Scout hut and was apparently attacked, leaving it partially collapsed on Monday night (22nd May).

Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team then took the unusual step of urging the perpetrators and their parents come forward otherwise they would share CCTV images capturing the crime on Facebook and reveal their identities.

Petty vandalism problems in Shipston have escalated recently

The announcement, shared on Shipston Police’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning, said: “Last night after a couple of reports of ASB [anti-social behaviour] on the grass adjacent to allotments and Scout hut some of our towns youth thought that this would be a good idea causing damage to someone’s wall. There is CCTV and investigation started. If you or your child want to avoid being displayed in the next post it would be a good idea to contact the team.”

While many applauded the police ‘name and shame’ tactics, one commentator on the post said they were ‘appalled’ by the approach.