Crimes are going unreported because it takes too long to answer 101 calls to the police – who are also taking too long to respond to incidents logged online.

That was the message from a Watwickshire county councillor who added that the under-reporting gave a lopsided view of how safe an area was when it came to certain decisions, such as whether street lights should be left on overnight.

Cllr Bill Gifford (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) made his comments during the last Thursday’s (22nd September) meeting of Warwickshire’s police and crime panel.