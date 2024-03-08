IN a week when Channel 4 news has raised fresh questions about Warwickshire Police’s policy towards hunting, details have emerged that action is being taken by the force against two men.

The national broadcaster’s evening bulletin on Monday highlighted ongoing concerns that Warwickshire Hunt has been receiving favourable treatment from the police after the original attempt to rein in its activities was watered down in a secret deal.

But yesterday, Wednesday, the police released a statement showing that action was being taken – and also explained why the original attempt to manage the situation had been changed for something better.