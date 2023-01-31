Home   News   Article

Officers speak with those causing problems and move them on

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:44, 31 January 2023
 | Updated: 18:27, 31 January 2023

POLICE have taken action against people they suspect are regularly involved in anti-social behaviour in Stratford town centre.

Concerns over unruly groups who gather and drink outside NatWest Bank, the Shakespeare Memorial Fountain, Bridge Street and the Bancroft Gardens as well as other parts of the town centre have been voiced for years.

Despite repeated police operations and with the opening of the Fred Winter Centre to try and get people off the streets and back on the right track, anti-social behaviour still persist.

