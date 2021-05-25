A shocking attack on a young woman that left her with a broken jaw has led to new measures to stop “out-of-control thugs” visiting Stratford.

Amy, 17, was punched multiple times by a male attacker after she went to the aid of another female teenager who was being assaulted by him. The incident took place on Waterside, Stratford, at 10.30pm on Friday, 14th May.

The injury to Amy’s jaw was so severe that she had to undergo extensive facial surgery at Coventry Hospital and is expected to take two months to recover fully.

Speaking to the Herald from her daughter’s hospital bedside, her mum Laura Murphy, from Stratford, said: “I am absolutely furious. Stratford has a thug problem. Gangs of young people arrive on the train from Birmingham looking for trouble. It’s an ongoing thing but where does this escalate to? Knives? Guns?

“Apparently there were dozens of kids fighting on the Rec on Friday. Amy witnessed the violent attack on a girl she knew on Waterside and intervened. We know who the boy is – I think he’s also 17 – and he comes to Stratford on Friday nights.”

Laura added: “To think it’s acceptable to beat up girls is unthinkable. Amy should be able to hang out with her friends in the evening in Stratford like I used to when I was her age.

“My question is, when this first started and he was beating up Amy’s friend, why was it not picked up on CCTV? Are they not watching it? And where is the police presence?”

Warwickshire Police acknowledged there was a problem with antisocial behaviour caused by young people descending on the town at weekends, and have put a Section 35 Dispersal Order in place as a result. This gives officers extra powers to remove and confiscate alcohol and ensure that groups disperse and leave the area within a designated time frame. Officers will also identify schools and colleges attended by offenders and work with them to introduce educational messages to deter disruptive conduct.

Inspector Ben Hembry told the Herald: “We are appalled by the assault on this young lady. We have examined CCTV footage supplied by Stratford District Council and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“With restrictions easing and the end of sixth-form exams coinciding, young people are coming into the town in high spirits. It is most unfortunate that excessive alcohol fuels unwanted behaviours with serious consequences for those involved or caught up in the crossfire.”

He concluded: “This conduct will not be tolerated. There will be an increased police presence at the weekends and our officers will use the full powers of the Section 35 Order to ensure this pattern of behaviour is stopped.”

Echoing the police response, a spokesperson from Stratford District Council said: “The council is aware of the incident on Friday night in which a teenage girl was assaulted and CCTV footage has been provided to the police for their investigation.

“We have observed an increasing number of young people arriving in the town at weekends and the council’s community safety and CCTV teams are working with the police to monitor and address any issues that arise and put in place additional resources as necessary.”

Confirming that the town’s CCTV is live monitored 24 hours a day, they continued: “We take all forms of violence against women and girls and anyone who is a victim of violence very seriously. The council is currently extending its CCTV scheme to include Evesham Road/Seven Meadows junction, Shipston Road/Shell Garage and Birmingham/Western Road junction. We are also keeping an eye out for any Safer Streets funding that may become available to allow us to expand CCTV further, where necessary, or identify other changes that could help to improve safety and make people feel safer.”

Warwickshire Police is appealing for help locating the male suspected of being involved in Friday’s assault. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information, video or CCTV which could assist with enquiries, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 21 of 14 May 2021.

See this week's Herald for an update on this story.