Warwickshire Police tackle burglary spike with more resources, including dedicated marked and unmarked burglary patrols in Stratford
Published: 09:02, 02 January 2024
Sadly each Christmas as families use their hard-earned cash to buy presents for loved ones there is also a spike in home burglaries.
Gifts all too often fall into the wrong hands as burglars get busy in the festive season, with an estimated £8m worth of presents predicted to be stolen this year in break-ins nationally, according to according to crime statistics.
Police have already reported seeing a spike of burglaries in south Warwickshire.