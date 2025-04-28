Police descended en masse this afternoon to an incident in Rother Street, Stratford, after an officer was allegedly attacked.

A witness told the Herald that a group of street drinkers had gathered at Windsor Court on the corner of Greenhill and Rother Streets and were getting rowdy and disturbing residents and businesses.

According to the witness, things started to turn ugly just before 3pm. He said: “One of the officers - a big bloke - demanded that one of the drinkers hand over their can of alcohol. They refused and the officer went to arrest them but another of the drinkers jumped on his back. He must have pressed a panic button or called for backup as suddenly police swarmed on the area, and the two culprits were arrested.”

The Herald will update this story once we have comment back from Warwickshire Police.



