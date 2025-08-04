A Warwickshire officer was arrested on Tuesday, 22nd July, on suspicion of rape.

The force only released the information on Friday (1st August).

Warwickshire Police arrest

A spokesperson revealed that the investigation began on Sunday, 20th July, after the incident was reported.

The officer – a sergeant – has been released on bail with appropriate conditions while enquiries continue, and has been moved to a non-public facing role.

A short statement said: “As a force, we expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations these aren’t being met, our Professional Standards Department will investigate thoroughly.

“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”