Around 60 cannabis plants worth up to £48,000 were seized by police following a raid at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water last week.

Police executed a warrant at an address on Rissington Road on Thursday after officers received intelligence about a suspected cannabis factory.

The grow has now been dismantled and made safe by electricians, while drug equipment was also seized

A second property in Abingdon was also searched by police.

A 21-year-old from Bourton-on-the-Water has been charged with production of cannabis and remanded in custody.

A 49-year-old man, also from Bourton, has been released under investigation.