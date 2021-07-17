Police seized vehicles illegally parked outside the Fisherman's Car Park today (Saturday).

The hot weather meant the town was particularly busy and parking spaces were in high demand.

(49313211)

As a result forty car drivers decided to park their cars in a hazardous position on the pavement/verge of the 50mph Warwick Road at Fisherman's Car Park.

A Stratford PC who attended the scene said: "As per most hot sunny days; Stratford today has been very busy and brought a lot of tourists to the town.

"Unfortunately the Warwick Road outside Fisherman's Car park had an influx of vehicles parking on a clearway and blocking the highway.

"On my arrival, there were at least 40 vehicles causing an obstruction, witnessing various members of the public stepping into a main road 50mph road to get around the vehicles.

"This has been an ongoing issue and recently has increased with the amount of vehicles parking at the location."

Cars casuing a hazard were seized by police. (49313153)

(49313213)

Cars casuing a hazard were seized by police. (49313155)

The officer said that most owners turned up and removed their vehicles but that six cars were seized.

They explained: "Today we have received various complaints from members of the public and police have attended and seized six vehicles. The vehicle owners will have to wait until Monday morning to collect their vehicle and pay a release fee."

Confirming that the situation was being monitored, the officer said: "We are in discussion with Stratford District Council and Highways England to work as a partnership to solve this problem. Things are in motion to help the situation and deter people from parking at the location."