CANNABIS and amphetamines with a street value of £100,000 were seized from a car stopped by Warwickshire Police on the M40 on Friday (3rd February).

Officers arrested Christopher McLean, 60, of Ashbourne Road, Liverpool. A subsequent search of his house led to the seizure of more amphetamines, police said.

McLean was later charged with possession of cannabis resin, amphetamines and cannabis with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (4th February) and was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 3rd March.