Police search for people who aided man after Stratford Bell Court attack

MEMBERS of the public who helped a man after he had been left with a broken jaw following an alleged attack are being asked to contact police.

Officers want to hear from the people who helped following an incident at around 9.30pm on Friday, 28th April in Stratford’s Bell Court.

Police are appealing for members of the public who were in Bell Court to come forward.

A man had been left with a fractured jaw and other injuries, and several members of the public assisted the man and helped him get to his feet.

Warwickshire Police said a suspect has been arrested, but officers believe members of the public could have vital information to aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing crime reference 23/18103/23.