THE countdown has started to see if another blow to Stratford’s public services is on the way following the closure of the town’s ambulance station.

It was revealed this week the non-emergency personnel still based there are about to leave and the building will be sold – meaning the focus will now switch to the future of the front desk at Stratford police station.

In the summer, the Herald put the spotlight on the threat to both services. At that stage West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) had revealed it was looking to close its ten community ambulance stations (CAS), including Stratford, sparking concerns about the quality of service that would be offered in the town and the rural areas around. The ten stations - also including Evesham and the other CAS in Warwickshire, Rugby – closed in October.

The closure in Rugby was raised in parliament and the town’s MP also presented a petition put together by residents - but in Stratford the change has gone largely unnoticed.

Stratford Police Station (50546271)

A spokesman for the trust pointed out that while it had prepared a briefing paper for local authorities and MPs, no consultation was necessary as the service to the pubic remained the same: “Prior to the closure you dialled 999 and an ambulance arrived and there has been no change to that service.”

The closures mean a hub system is used, which already accounted for many of the ambulance journeys in the area.

The spokesman added: “In the area around Stratford, in the first six months of 2021, 27,136 cases were attended and 1,304 by the ambulance based in Stratford, so 95.6 per cent were from ambulances in Warwick, Coventry, Birmingham, Bromsgrove etc.