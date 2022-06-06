A sharp decline in police response times could cause serious harm, a charity warned this week.

Police response times in Warwickshire have slowed steadily over the last five years, echoing a trend seen across England and Wales.

Research released by the BBC this week found that forces are taking an average of three minutes longer to attend serious offences in England and Wales compared with six years ago.

Data from 22 police forces out of 43 in England and Wales - obtained after a freedom of information enquiry – shows that officers are now 28 per cent slower to attend ‘grade 1’ emergencies after receiving 999 calls than six years ago. This equates to taking three minutes longer on average to arrive at serious incidents.

Warwickshire Police (45719237)

In 2015 the average police response time to an emergency call was 11minutes and 20seconds, but by 2021 that had crept up to 14minutes and 30seconds.

The charity Victim Support said the findings are "seriously alarming" and a slower response could mean the chance to prevent serious harm is missed or crucial evidence cannot be collected. When it comes to emergency calls, it said "minutes and seconds matter".

Warwickshire Police said this week that it was not able to comply with the BBC’s request for its figures as they could not submit it in the format that was requested.

However figures provided by them to the Herald show that the Warwickshire force has also seen a fall in response times.

The latest data shows that in April the average response time in Warwickshire was 14minutes and 7seconds. In the same period in 2018 the average response time was between 12 and 13 minutes.

Warwickshire’s averages are a combination of data from the county’s five districts; and Stratford actually has some of the better response times.

Explaining the variation in times, a spokesperson said: “There is a difference in time between districts and this is generally explained by the proportion of rural calls responded to in those areas. There is an acceptance that in general calls to rural locations will take longer to respond to than in more urban areas.”

Warwickshire Police have been criticised in the past for its lack of manpower, with Unison citing the axing of 85 staff jobs in 2021 as leading officers to be “stuck behind desks” rather than being on active duty.

However police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe has counteracted the criticism by announcing plans to bring up police numbers to 1,100 by the end of 2022 – the highest level to date.

This week chief superintendent Emma Bastone sounded optimistic that better recruitment would impact positively on improved response times.

She said: “All calls to the police are assessed for threat, risk and harm and responded to accordingly. This data reflects the response times to the most urgent of calls; this is when there is an immediate threat to life or property.

“We aim to respond to these calls as quickly as possible. Our officers are deployed strategically around the county to help ensure we minimise response times.

“With the uplift in policing numbers we are looking at ways to improve our response times in the future.”

Meanwhile national police force league tables on 999 call-handling released by the Home Office this week show emergency calls made in Warwickshire were answered on average within 9.4seconds. This places Warwickshire Police in the top ten best-performing forces nationally. However while the force has a stated aim to answer all calls within ten seconds, the data reveals that 20 per cent of calls took from over ten up and to 60 seconds to be answered; and 2 per cent took over a minute.