Second car collision on Ingon Lane junction near Stratford within a week

A SECOND collision has happened on Ingon Lane at the junction with Warwick Road near Stratford-upon-Avon today, Thursday, one week after a vehicle collision occurred at the junction.

Warwickshire Police (61700031)

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson confirmed: "At 11.21am, a two vehicle collision on Ingon Lane at the junction with Warwick Road. One car was on its roof and the road was blocked. Fortunately everyone got out the vehicles and no serious injuries. Road was closed briefly but is reopen now."

On Thursday 29th December, two people were injured after a collision involving two cars and a lorry on the A439 Warwick Road at the junction with Ingon Lane.

A woman had to be cut out from her car and taken to hospital. A man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious but was taken to hospital as well.