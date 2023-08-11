Police release image of man after stabbing at Stratford property in Lodge Road
Published: 18:03, 11 August 2023
| Updated: 18:07, 11 August 2023
POLICE have released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with a reported stabbing which occurred in a property in Stratford’s Lodge Road yesterday, 10th August.
Officers were called to the address at around 1.25pm on Thursday, with a man being found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Now detectives would like to speak with Keith Wagstaff [pictured] in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident 180 of August 10.
Call 999 if you see him, police said.