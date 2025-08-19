Police raid on Stratford property recovers items stolen in burglaries

STOLEN items were recovered from a property in Stratford at the weekend as police carried out a raid.

Officers smashed their way into the property where they found items stolen during burglaries in Stratford and Southam as well as a knife, a knuckleduster and cannabis.

In a statement, the police joked: “We did knock politely at first but for some reason the occupant didn’t want to let us in.”

Warwickshire Police about to smash open the door of a suspect in Stratford.

The action was part of an investigation into a series of shed and garage burglaries in the Stratford area.

A 30-year-old man from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary as well as one count each of possession of offensive weapons and possession of cannabis.