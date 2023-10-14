GRAPHIC footage of a fox being torn apart by yelping hounds led to police launching an investigation into Warwickshire Hunt activities this week.

Filmed on Monday (9th October) on the top of Idlicote Hill near Shipston by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs, the grisly footage sees a fox running for its life across an open field before it is surrounded by the pack of hounds and killed.

Hunter Ben Field retrieves the bloodied carcass of the fox.

As a saboteur attempts to intervene, she is warned away by a member of the hunt, before a rider dismounts and stoops to retrieve the bloodied fox carcass.