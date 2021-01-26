Police probe burglaries in Chipping Campden area

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries in the Chipping Campden area.

Three burglaries are reported to have taken place on Monday evening, 18th January, with offenders gaining entry to properties.

The first burglary was reported at a property in Weston-sub-Edge, where offenders stole keys to a Porsche parked on the drive and left in the vehicle. The car has been since located but anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident 36 of 19th January.

The second burglary took place in Ebrington, where offenders forced entry into a van and stole tools from inside. The incident is believed to have taken place at around 4.30am and anyone who may have witnessed it or been offered tools for sale is asked to contact police quoting incident 74 of 19th January.

The third burglary took place on Nash’s Lane in Ebrington and saw offenders break into a garage at some point between midnight and 7am before stealing power tools. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police quoting incident 106 of 19th January.

Information can be shared with the police via the “update a crime report form” on Gloucestershire Constabulary’s website or call 101 and ask to talk to the force.

Residents were reminded to check their properties are secure.