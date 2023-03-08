A STRATFORD shopkeeper has praised the quick actions of Stratford Police after they responded to a theft on Sunday 26th February.

A man was arrested within 20 minutes of the burglary.

Steve Martyn, owner of the Spar on Evesham Place, was called by his alarm company at 4.20am telling him of an intruder break-in. He was told to make his way to the shop but not to enter until the police had got there.