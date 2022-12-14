A MAN tried to grab a woman as she was out walking her dog in Alcester yesterday (Tuesday).

Warwickshire Police said they have stepped up patrols in the town after the incident, which happened at about 8.55am.

The woman was walking her dog on fields close to Captain’s Hill when the man reportedly approached her and tried to grab her, police said.

The dog then ran towards the man, startling him and causing him to flee.

The man was described as around 40 years-old with a beard, dressed all in black and wearing a black beanie hat.

Sgt David Ebbs, of Alcester and Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This was a strange incident which understandably has caused concern in the community.

“Enquiries are progressing, and patrols have been stepped up in the area to ensure residents feel safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.Warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, citing incident 65 of 13th December.