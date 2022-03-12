We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Police were out in force in Stratford on Friday night over fears that Holy Trinity had been broken into.

Officers searched the vicinity of the church with the aid of the dog unit while a police helicopter flew overhead for some time from around 10pm.

Police on the scene said they had been alerted by a member of the public who had seen the Old Town church being broken into. They found one of the church’s doors open but no sign of a forced entry.

An officer said they had not confirmed if anything had been taken.

Police helicopter appears as bright speck above Holy Trinity steeple on Friday night as officers hunt for suspected thieves (55412101)

The incident follows three attempted burglaries at the Methodist Church in Old Town, as reported in the Herald this week.

Burglars disconnected and stole three CCTV cameras meant to protect the Methodist Church.

Maureen Beckett, who is part of the church community and also runs Talking Newspapers for the Blind from one of the offices, told the Herald it was sickening that someone could target church premises.

The first break-in happened on Wednesday, 23rd February and was discovered by Maureen.

“The first thing I noticed was that the motion sensitive lights didn’t come on,” she said. “I turned left to the vestry and saw the door was smashed open – they had tried to steal the safe but had not succeeded.”

Two days later they were back and attempted to steal the safe again – this time the attempt was from a cupboard above the safe. Again, they did not succeed.

They returned a third time, although Maureen was unsure when that break-in took place as the building’s CCTV cameras had been taken.

It is believed the burglars are professionals – they disabled the lights, knew how to disconnect CCTV cameras and were thought to have been equipped with bolt cutters and crow bars.

It is believed they entered the building on one occasion via a door that leads under the stage area in the Wesley Hall – a padlock had been cut off.

While they didn’t entry the actual church, six doors – including the Talking Newspapers for the Blind’s officer and a cupboard containing Fair Trade items – have been smashed and a computer and a screen were stolen along with the CCTV cameras.

The Methodist Church does have insurance but the break-ins have caused a lot of upset among the congregation and the 30 or so groups that use the building.

“I’m very upset about it,” added Maureen. “It’s a part of my life. I just don’t know why they would do this to a church.”

The building was broken into about three years ago and, on advice from the police, the CCTV system was installed.

Warwickshire Police said they had received two reports of break-ins at the church, the first on 23rd February when electrical equipment stolen and another on 1st March for a burglary between 28th February and 1st March when more electrical equipment was stolen.

A spokesperson said there have not been any arrests as yet and enquiries are ongoing.

He added: “Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 126 of 23rd February.”