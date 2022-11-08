Woman rescued from car after it ends up in River Avon in Stratford

A WOMAN was rescued from her car after it ended up in the River Avon in Stratford this afternoon (Tuesday) and started sinking.

Paul Beardmore, a member of Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, dived into the water to pull the woman, who is disabled, from the vehicle.

A buoy marks the spot where the car has sunk. (60504825)

The car entered the water from the boat club’s car park, reversing at speed.

Chris Best, of Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, told the Herald that the driver’s foot jammed onto the accelerator and the vehicle went like a “bucking bronco” into the river.

He added that the driver was safe and had been checked over by paramedics.

One eyewitness told the Herald the car seemed to “lift-off” and land in the water.

A buoy, which had been attached to the car after it sank, could be seen floating near the centre of the Avon, a few yards away from the Tramway Bridge.

Both police and firefighters were at the scene.

The Avon Navigation Trust put out a notice to boaters on Tuesday afternoon, warning: “A car has entered the navigation adjacent to Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club. The car has buoys marking the position. Please proceed with care keeping well clear of the buoys.”