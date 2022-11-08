Woman rescued from car after it ends up in River Avon in Stratford
A WOMAN was rescued from her car after it ended up in the River Avon in Stratford this afternoon (Tuesday) and started sinking.
Paul Beardmore, a member of Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, dived into the water to pull the woman, who is disabled, from the vehicle.
The car entered the water from the boat club’s car park, reversing at speed.
Chris Best, of Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, told the Herald that the driver’s foot jammed onto the accelerator and the vehicle went like a “bucking bronco” into the river.
He added that the driver was safe and had been checked over by paramedics.
One eyewitness told the Herald the car seemed to “lift-off” and land in the water.
A buoy, which had been attached to the car after it sank, could be seen floating near the centre of the Avon, a few yards away from the Tramway Bridge.
Both police and firefighters were at the scene.
The Avon Navigation Trust put out a notice to boaters on Tuesday afternoon, warning: “A car has entered the navigation adjacent to Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club. The car has buoys marking the position. Please proceed with care keeping well clear of the buoys.”