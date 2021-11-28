Police appealing for help following a house break-in and robbery on Tennyson Road, Stratford, on Saturday evening.

It was reported that at approximately 7.30pm a group of between three and five people forced their way into a house and taken property, including a black Audi Q5 car, which the burglars used to make a getaway.

CID detective Lucy Dugmore said: "We are working hard to apprehend the offenders as quickly as possible and would ask for help from the community. If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious please report this to us immediately. A small detail can often make a big difference to an enquiry.

“If you are a resident of Tennyson Road, Kipling Road or the surrounding area please check your doorbell footage. Likewise if you were travelling in the area you may have dash-cam footage that could be a significant help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 397 of 27 November. Alternatively anonymous reports can be made through the independent charity Crimestoppers.