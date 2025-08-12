AN emotional weekend saw families and police personnel gather to remember officers killed in the line of duty, as an annual fundraising cycle ride also took place.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team joined Warwickshire Chief Constable Franklin-Smith in welcoming the West Midland Chapter of the Police Unity Tour at Stratford Police Station on Friday.

The tour is in its 13th year, and sees hundreds of officers, grouped in regional chapters, taking part in the three-day long-distance ride.

This year it has raised almost £250,000 with more coming in. It supports the families of officers who have died while on duty, with money going to charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

The West Midlands Chapter made the Stratford pitstop as it was making its way to National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, where riders joined families from across the country for a memorial service on Sunday (3rd August) to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

CC Alex Franklin-Smith with West Midlands riders and local officers at Stratford Police Station

A West Midlands spokesperson said: “It is vital we remember the officers who once worked beside us, stand in solidarity with their families, and raise funds and awareness for the invaluable care given to these people by COPS.

“We hope our members who participated in this year’s event enjoyed themselves and were able to take comfort and pride from the fact they were getting through the miles in honour of all the police officers tragically taken from our profession.

“As always, this would have meant the world to their relatives and their friends both inside and outside of policing, so it undoubtedly was a weekend well spent.”

Cheeky copper crosses finishing line

During the one-hour service on Sunday, survivors recalled their loss and how the charity had helped them in their time of need.

A roll of honour was read out by COPS national president Gill Marshall in tribute to the officers who have died on duty in the past year, they included:

Acting Sergeant Reece Buckenham of Hertfordshire Constabulary who died on 29 June 2024;

DC Karen Smith of Humberside Police who died on 18th December 2024;

PC Rosie Prior of North Yorkshire Police who died on 11th January 2025;

The service

PC Michael Bruce of the Metropolitan Police who died on 14th June 2025, and

PC Ian Minett of Gloucestershire Constabulary who died on 21st June 2025.

The names were followed by a minute’s silence.

The family of Sgt Reece Buckenham - who died in a motorbike crash in Herfordshire

The service also featured music from the West Midlands Police Brass Band and its vocalist Superintendent Sam Batey, who sang a Whitney Houston ballad which moved many to tears.

She said: “It was a privilege to sing, and a day I shall forever reflect upon for so many reasons.”

Having lost her own police officer husband in 2006, Ms Marshall reassured the families of fallen officers at the service that their “sacrifice is never forgotten despite the day-to-day challenges of policing”.



