A police officer convicted of drunkenly assaulting a woman in Bidford in July last year has resigned from West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police (45461217)

PC Oliver Banfield was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday after admitting a charge of assault by beating at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that at 1am on 26th July last year Banfield grabbed mum-of-two Emma Homer as she was alone on the street and forced her to the ground as he attempted to make an unlawful arrest.

Banfield was also said to have put his victim in a headlock and used misogynistic language during the assault.

He was ordered to obey a 14-week curfew, pay £500 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs, a sentence that has been criticised by former cabinet minister Harriet Harman for being too lenient.

West Midlands Police confirmed last week that Banfield had been suspended, but a statement put out by the force yesterday stated that he has now resigned.

He will still face a misconduct hearing in due course.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, of West Midlands Police, said: “Today I have accepted the resignation of PC Oliver Banfield.

“I want to stress that former PC Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable, in the near future.

“The misconduct process had had to wait until after criminal and court processes concluded, because of police regulations.

“I will make the outcome of that hearing public as soon as I can.

“I recognise the distress Emma Homer – who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield – has suffered during this time.

“We have spoken to her today to update her on the resignation of former PC Banfield and will continue to keep her updated.”