A Warwickshire Police officer has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children.

PC Paul Hanson, 33, a response officer based at Bedworth, committed the offences against three teenage girls in the late 2000s and early 2010s, before he joined the police.

Following a trial at Warwick Crown Court lin December, he was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and was sentenced this week.

The court heard that he committed the offences after befriending the girls in Nuneaton.

Detective Constable James Pomeroy from Warwickshire Police said: “I’d like to commend the bravery shown by the victims. No child should be subjected to this kind of abuse.

“They have shown incredible courage in supporting this investigation. I hope they can take some comfort from seeing Hanson brought to justice for his crimes.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Thompson, head of professional standards at Warwickshire Police, said: “Hanson’s crimes are reprehensible, and I welcome the prison sentence handed down to him.

“The actions of the likes of Hanson understandably reflect badly on the wider policing profession. However, I would like to emphasise that the overwhelming majority of police officers in Warwickshire go to work each day to make a difference and protect the community. Where we find evidence of any wrongdoing amongst officers and police staff we will investigate and look to hold them to account.”

Hanson will now be subject to misconduct proceedings.