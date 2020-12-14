Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A Warwickshire police constable has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

PC Neil Ward had completed 16 years of service and was most recently based in south Warwickshire.

The hearing – conducted by legally qualified chair, Nick Hawkins – took place at Stuart Ross House from 7th to 9th December and follows an investigation by the Professional Standards Department.

The allegations against the officer centred around inappropriate sexual conduct and language used towards female police colleagues.

It was determined his actions had breached the following standards of professional behaviour as outlined in the College of Policing’s Code of Ethics: Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity and Discreditable Conduct. All the allegations against PC Ward were proven and the panel determined his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The 41-year-old will be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List.

Superintendent Warren Little, Head of Professional Standards said: "We expect all our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and the officer in this case has failed to do so.

"If they fall below these standards, they discredit the service and impact on the trust and confidence of our communities, which we cannot allow.

“In this matter, PC Ward was subject of a gross misconduct investigation following reports that he had made repeated and unwanted sexualised comments and actions towards female police colleagues.

"This type of behaviour in the workplace is wholly unacceptable and has no place in Warwickshire Police. The independent panel agreed and dismissed the officer without notice."