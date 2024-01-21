Police make sad discovery of body of missing Stratford man

POLICE have announced that the body has been discovered of 56-year-old Ian Leslie-Miller who was the subject of a missing persons appeal last week.

Ian, who was from Stratford, had been missing since Monday (15th January).

Warwickshire Police said the next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force added: “Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal, and our thoughts are with Ian's family and friends at this time.”