Warwickshire police make arrest over £55,000 fraud involving vulnerable man from Stratford

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:53, 15 March 2022
 | Updated: 14:54, 15 March 2022

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vulnerable man was reported to have been conned out of £55,000.

Warwickshire Police said the arrested man, who is 45 and from the Stratford area, had been bailed while enquiries continue.

The arrest was made on Saturday (12th March) and follow claims in June last year that a vulnerable man, in his 40s and also from the Stratford area, was being exploited.

