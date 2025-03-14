Police make arrest following reports of one vehicle collision on Warwickshire road

Warwickshire Police arrest

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drinking driving after a single vehicle collision on the B4086. Police confirmed they were called to the scene shortly after 7am and the man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 07.02am this morning to a report of a single vehicle collision on the B4086. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 7am to a road traffic collision involving one car on Stratford Road, Wellesbourne. One ambulance attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He was conveyed to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.”