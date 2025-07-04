WARWICKSHIRE Police are appealing for any witnesses to a collision in Welford earlier this week.

At around 9am on Tuesday 1st July, a ‘large green agricultural vehicle’ collided with a garden wall at a house in the village. The exact type of vehicle is one of the things police are keen to find out.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a large green agricultural vehicle collided with a garden wall at a house in Welford-on-Avon on Tuesday.

“At around 9am the vehicle caused damage to the wall on Church Street. There were no reported injuries. If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam/doorbell footage, please report online or call 101, quoting reference 1611141.”



