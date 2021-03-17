Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information following an attempted robbery in Stratford last night.

At around 7.40pm, a man in his 40s was walking on Banbury Road (near to Alveston Manor Hotel) when he was approached by two males.

It’s reported the males grabbed hold of him and asked him for money before making off empty-handed.

During the incident the victim was assaulted and received injuries to his face. An ambulance attended but he did not require hospital treatment.

The suspects are described as:

•A white male, about 6ft tall of a skinny build, wearing a black hoody which had a white Nike logo on the left chest area. He was thought to have an Irish accent.

•A white male, about 5ft 11ins,of a stocky build, wearing a black hooded top.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has CCTV/dashcam footage in the area, they should call Det Sgt Jen Baker at Leamington CID on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 16 March 2021.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.