POLICE have issued an update following an incident that took place near Stratford train station yesterday (Monday). Emergency services were out in force on at Brunel Way after a man was stabbed in the leg.

Chief Inspector Simon Ryan said: “We’re aware there is speculation about the incident on social media and it has caused a great deal of shock in the local community. I would like to reassure you we’ve started a comprehensive investigation and although it’s in its early stages, I can confirm there wasn’t any wider risk to public safety.

The scene in Brunel Way in Stratford on Monday afternoon, the scene of the suspected stabbing. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We’re doing everything we can to piece together exactly what happened, and we are remaining open-minded about how the man suffered his injury. As part of our investigation, we’ll have officers in the area around the train station this afternoon conducting reassurance patrols so if you have any questions, concerns, or want to speak to them, please do.

“Equally, if you were around the train station between 3pm and 3.30pm yesterday, you saw anything or can help, please get in touch quoting incident 219 of 10 March. Any information – no matter how small – may be helpful as our investigation progresses.”