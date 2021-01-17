Police issue speeding ticket to 'plonker' Reliant Robin driver in Wellesbourne

It's been a busy weekend for Warwickshire Operations Patrol Unit with a considerable number of traffic citations issued and vehicles seized.

The incident that received the biggest response when police shared the details on social media though was when they nabbed a Reliant Robin for speeding.

The three-wheel car was stopped for the offence in Wellesbourne on Saturday.

Describing what happened, an officer said: "The driver of this vehicle - yes a three-wheel Reliant Robin - overtook one of our unmarked cars on the A429 in excess of the posted speed limit. We stopped the vehicle and reported the driver accordingly."

The officer then joked: "What a plonker!"

The phrase is of course a reference to much-loved sitcom Only Fools And Horses, in which the family car is a yellow three-wheel Reliant, and 'plonker' is one of Del Boy's favourite terms of abuse/affection.