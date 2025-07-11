Police issue special dispersal order in Stratford following reports of anti-social behaviour

WARWICKSHIRE Police have put in place a special order in Stratford town centre after reports of anti-social behaviour yesterday afternoon (10th July).

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2010 and will remain in place until 4.45pm today.

This order means that police are able to move people on if they’re looking to cause alarm or behaving anti-socially in the town and if they don’t leave the area, police have the authority to arrest them. can arrest them.

Warwickshire Police

Stratford SNT Inspector Jake Kibblewhite authorised the order. He said: “We don’t want to stop people coming into the town centre, but we want to make sure those who are there can enjoy themselves without the nuisance of people behaving anti-socially. I’m happy to say we’ve no further reports of ASB since the order was put in place, and we hope this will continue today.

“With the warm weather due to last over the weekend, we’ll have officers out and about in the town, so if you see them, please come and say hello. We’re always happy to help and want everyone to have a great time while they’re in town.”