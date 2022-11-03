POLICE have released two images of men they want to talk to following a burglary and suspected arson at a garage in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said the incident took place at Emscote Motors on Emscote Road between 6.30am and 7am on Friday (28th October).

CCTV images released by Warwickshire Police. (60415333)

A spokesperson said: “It is understood that a computer and Canon camera in a padded bag were taken from the garage, before a fire began in the workshop.

“Officers believe the fire may have been started deliberately.”

Two men are thought to have left the area onto Emscote Road.

“We appreciate the pictures are not the best quality, however we're keen for anyone who thinks they recognise the men to come forward,” the spokesperson added.

“Equally, anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anyone acting suspiciously is asked to get in touch with us.”

Contact police online here, quoting incident number 65 of 28th October, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.