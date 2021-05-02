Home   News   Article

Police investigating Saturday night crash on Birmingham Road

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:26, 02 May 2021
 | Updated: 17:27, 02 May 2021

Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station crews were called to a report of ‘persons trapped’ following a road traffic collision on 11.30am, on Saturday.

A spokesperson reported: “On arrival the crews were informed that there was no one in the vehicle. Crews left the scene with the police to do their investigations.”

Police were not responding to enquiries by the Herald as to what happened to the occupants.

Crash scene on Birmingham Road (46768497)
