Police investigating Saturday night crash on Birmingham Road
Published: 17:26, 02 May 2021
| Updated: 17:27, 02 May 2021
Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station crews were called to a report of ‘persons trapped’ following a road traffic collision on 11.30am, on Saturday.
A spokesperson reported: “On arrival the crews were informed that there was no one in the vehicle. Crews left the scene with the police to do their investigations.”
Police were not responding to enquiries by the Herald as to what happened to the occupants.