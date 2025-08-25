Police investigate reported rape of teenager at Camper Calling music festival

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested following allegations of a rape at the Camper Calling music festival at Ragley Hall.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at around 11.40pm on Friday night (22nd August) to the venue near Alcester to reports of rape involving a teenage girl, similar in age to the boy.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.

The boy, from Redditch, was in police custody on Friday while officers carried out an investigation.

The victim was being supported by specialist officers.

Warwickshire Police urged anyone who has any information which could assist its officers to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 412 of 22nd August.