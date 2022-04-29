Police investigate report of indecent exposure outside Stratford School

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following a report of an indecent exposure outside a school in Stratford yesterday (28th April).

The incident was reported to have taken place outside Stratford-upon-Avon School, on Alcester Road, at around 9.30am.

PC Read, Stratford A Shift Response, said yesterday: “We are conducting enquires and appealing for information, dashcam or other video footage that may be related to the incident.

“If anyone has seen a man acting suspiciously around Stratford upon Avon School this morning, or over the past week, please contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible.

“There will be increased patrols while investigations continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 75 of 28 April 2022.