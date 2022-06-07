Police incident which closed Stratford car park for 24 hours resolved safely

A STRATFORD car park has reopened after it was closed for 24 hours to allow police officers to help a man following concerns for his welfare.

Bridgefoot Multi-Storey Car Park was shut during the early hours of Monday (6th June) while Warwickshire Police attended the scene.

A police vehilce at the Bridgefoot Car Park today, Monday, 6th June. (57115295)

A police presence was at the car park until the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

A police spokesperson said this morning: “The car park was shut for more than 24 hours due to concern for a man - reported at 2.48am yesterday.

“The incident was resolved safely at 4.21am today and the man was taken to hospital.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support and patience while we dealt with the incident.”