WARWICKSHIRE Police have hit back after being accused of a “cover up” over child rape allegations involving two asylum seekers.

The allegations involve the “horrific” rape, kidnap and strangulation of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton on 22nd July.

Last week, Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with the rape, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13.

Even though he acknowledged he risked being in contempt of court, Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) took it upon himself to reveal that the men were asylum seekers – information that should not be disclosed ahead of a court hearing.

Cllr Finch said he had learned the men’s immigration status after being privately briefed by council CEO Monica Fogarty.

It is understood that the men live in council-supported accommodation for asylum seekers.

Alex Franklin-Smith. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police said that it had followed national guidance on not revealing immigration status or ethnicity of people facing criminal charges.

However Finch argued that this amounted to police participating in a “cover up”, which risked “public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.

“Residents of Warwickshire can see that they have not been told the full story,” he said. “The continued cover-up of the true nature of [the men’s] immigration status risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire.

“I am disgusted that one year on from the social unrest that we saw in parts of the UK in 2024, the Home Office and the police have clearly not learned any lessons from the handling of similar incidents last year. I strongly believe that the only risk to public order from this case in Warwickshire comes from the cover-up itself.”

He also called on the government to “immediately remove and rehouse all asylum seekers currently living in HMOs [houses of multiple occupation] in Warwickshire”, and said: “Our community has had enough of the Home Office breaking planning regulations to turn sections of local communities into unrecognisable, ghetto-like zones.”

Cllr Finch made the highly contentious allegations in a letter sent to Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith and home secretary Yvette Cooper and shared on social media on Saturday (2nd August).

Publishing his response to Cllr Finch, also publicly, on Tuesday evening (5th August), Mr Franklin-Smith robustly addressed the leader’s fears and accusations.

Pointing to a previous conversation the two men had had, he said: “Warwickshire Police did not and will not cover up such criminality. As I confirmed to you when we spoke for the first time on Thursday, 31st July, in events such as these it is good practice for police forces to work closely with partner agencies in order that we can collectively protect our communities.

Cllr George Finch.

“You informed me you had already received a confidential briefing from your chief executive and that you knew the person[s] charged was an asylum seeker. I confirmed this was accurate and we wouldn’t be releasing immigration status at point of charge as we follow national guidance.

“I explained the information would become public knowledge as part of the court process and that all partners must ensure we are prepared to manage any potential protest and/or disorder at that stage.”

He added: “I explained we had a police Gold Commander leading the overall response to this case and that the communications plan agreed by them followed consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service. I also explained we had briefed the Home Office. To be clear, I cannot tell elected individuals what to do.”

Calling the alleged rape that has led to the row “a truly horrific crime”, Mr Franklin-Smith said the force had “worked around the clock” on the case and that the priority has been to “support the victim and to identify those responsible”.

He said: “My responsibility is what Warwickshire Police say and do and we will continue to work with our partners across the county on behalf of the Warwickshire public. I am confident that Warwickshire Police has treated this investigation seriously from the outset working tirelessly to identify, locate, arrest and charge those suspected of being responsible for this awful crime as quickly as possible.”

Finishing his letter with a plea for more joint working and a last matter of fact, Mr Franklin-Smith said: “The importance of policing and their partners working together has arguably never been more important. I am aware that national guidance in this area is under review and we will share our experiences in Warwickshire to help inform this for the benefit of all communities across the UK.

“Finally, I am not responsible for matters of UK immigration policy and I will therefore leave the Home Office to respond to you on those specific matters.”

Many have joined in the debate following the Herald’s online coverage of the case and Cllr Finch’s response. Although a lot of commentators have praised Cllr Finch’s “candor and strong stance”, some have accused him of “dog whistling” (eg, baiting racist hate).

With unrest happening outside migrant accommodation in London, Manchester and elsewhere over the weekend, some were worried about the impact of Cllr Finch’s locally, despite him saying in his letter: “I do not want to see protests taking place outside migrant hotels and HMOs in Warwickshire.”

Stratford resident Chris Dobson observed: “I’m worried this race-baiting will stoke disorder.

“The problem is the amplification of the actions of an awful and tiny minority of people being taken as justification for prejudice and violence.”