A shocking attack on a young woman that left her with a broken jaw has led to new police measures to stop “out-of-control thugs” visiting Stratford.

Amy, 17, was punched multiple times by a male attacker after she went to the aid of another female teenager who was being assaulted by him. The incident took place on Waterside, Stratford, at 10.30pm on Friday.

SEE THIS WEEK’S HERALD FOR OUR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH AMY’S MUM

(47375570)

Warwickshire Police acknowledged there was a problem with antisocial behaviour caused by young people descending on the town at weekends, and have put a Section 35 Dispersal Order in place as a result. This gives officers extra powers to remove and confiscate alcohol and ensure that groups disperse and leave the area within a designated time frame. Officers will also identify schools and colleges attended by offenders and work with them to introduce educational messages to deter disruptive conduct.

Inspector Ben Hembry told the Herald: “We are appalled by the assault on this young lady. We have examined CCTV footage supplied by Stratford District Council and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“With restrictions easing and the end of sixth-form exams coinciding, young people are coming into the town in high spirits. It is most unfortunate that excessive alcohol fuels unwanted behaviours with serious consequences for those involved or caught up in the crossfire.”

He concluded: “This conduct will not be tolerated. There will be an increased police presence at the weekends and our officers will use the full powers of the Section 35 Order to ensure this pattern of behaviour is stopped.”

SEE THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S HERALD.

To subscribe to the Herald click here.