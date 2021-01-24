Police seized cannabis from an address in Shipston on Friday.

PC Sid Hammond of Shipston Neighbourhood Team said: "The occupant is helping us with our enquiries and the rooms are now free from clutter!"

Cannabis is controlled as a class B drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Its cultivation carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment in the Magistrates’ Court and 16 years’ custody in the Crown Court. In some cases, the case is dismissed and a fine is given.

According to legal firm Stuart Miller, however, most UK police forces are not treating the crime of cannabis cultivation as a priority. It said: "Some police forces have deemed the crime of cannabis cultivation as being not a priority, and therefore do not invest much time in targeting individuals who are suspected of doing this on a small scale. If the plants are for personal use, they are more likely to work with the people in question, such as just removing the plants and issuing the grower with a caution."