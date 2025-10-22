A WARWICKSHIRE Police detective has been charged following allegations he had inappropriate contact with women he met through the course of his duties.

Det Con John Littlewood, 52, who works in the force’s child abuse, trafficking and exploitation team, faces two counts of improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable, contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The charges are in relation to two women, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Warwickshire Police referred Det Con Littlewood to the IOPC.

It began an investigation into Det Con Littlewood following a referral from Warwickshire Police in December 2023.

A statement from the IPOC added: “We completed our investigation in December 2024 and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.”

DC Littlewood is set to appear tomorrow (Thursday) at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.