Cutting Warwickshire police staff numbers will hamper the fight against crime, warns trade union UNISON.

On 31st March, 46 dedicated members of police staff will be made redundant by Warwickshire Police.

These staff were investigating crimes, working in intelligence, supporting victims of domestic abuse and a range of other ways of combatting crime in Warwickshire.

Martin Jelley, the Chief Constable, Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire police and crime commissioner, policing minister Kit Malthouse MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel have all been lobbied on behalf of these staff, but with little avail.

UNISON West Midlands regional organiser Charlie Sarell said, said: “The dedication and commitment of these vitally important police staff is being thrown away.

"On 1st April, more police officers will now be in offices doing the work that these staff had previously done.This is not what the people of Warwickshire were promised when the precept was increased. This is not an April Fool and it is not a good use of scarce public resources.”

"The original proposal saw the loss of 125 Police Staff posts and the potential of 84 redundancies out of a police staff workforce of around 880.Following three months of work to mitigate the redundancies, in which a significant number of staff moved to other posts or left the Force for new jobs, the final redundancy figure remains at 46."

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Moore called the job losses “regrettable” but explained that the force is undergoing a transformational change programme following the end of its alliance with West Mercia Police.

“Following some recent work as part of our change programme, a refined operational policing model is being implemented within Warwickshire.

"This seeks to ensure we invest in our future generations of policing and particularly specialist skills, such as our dedicated child abuse, trafficking and exploitations team, retain and build teams dedicated to tackling particular crime types that we know affect our county, such as vehicle crime and rural crime, and ensure an enhanced focus on the areas of vulnerability and safeguarding where more complex demands continue to grow. "

Elections for the next Warwickshire crime commissioner, in which both Ben Twomey and incumbent Phillip Seccombe will be standing, are due to take place in May after being postponed last year because of the pandemic.

