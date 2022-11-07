More news, no ads

POLICE have confirmed a man died at a property in Stratford on Friday (4th November).

An air ambulance attended the incident, landing in Stratford on Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60449080)

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said “there was cause for concern for a male at a property. Officers and paramedics attended and the male was declared deceased.

"There were no suspicious circumstances."

Police closed Justins Avenue to traffic on Friday afternoon while an air ambulance landed on Hodgson Green.