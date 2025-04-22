WARWICKSHIRE Police have said they are concerned for the wellbeing of a Shipston man after he failed to return home after a weekend away.

The man, who is referred to as Peter, was meant to return home to the Shipston/Honnington area on 14th April after a trip to Plymouth.

A spokesperson said: “He has not returned home and we are growing more and more concerned for his welfare.

“Peter may be travelling in the VW camper.

“He is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with blue eyes, normally wears glasses and he has short brown hair.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and use the incident number 126 of 18th April.