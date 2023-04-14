THE man who oversees Warwickshire Police has suggested the culture of “macho-type” departments should come under greater scrutiny during the push to banish the bad apples.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe’s (Conservative) comments came during a discussion around police vetting by the county’s Police & Crime Panel – the team of county, district and borough councillors and independent members that Mr Seccombe reports to.

Philip seccombe (63559048)

Last month, Baroness Louise Casey’s report on behavioural standards and culture in the Metropolitan (Met) Police was scathing, leading to widespread discussion about standards in policing nationally.