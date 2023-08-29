Warwickshire Police close Bridge Street while they deal with concern for welfare incident involving two men
Published: 08:00, 29 August 2023
Police have advised the public to avoid Stratford town centre around Bridge Street as it is currently closed while they deal with an incident.
Warwickshire Police issued a brief statement around 7.30am that said: “We currently have officers on Bridge Street in Stratford dealing with a concern for welfare incident involving two men. The incident started earlier this morning and remains ongoing. Bridge Street is closed to allow officers to deal with it. Please avoid the area if you can.”